Zaheer Khan picks his 'player of the series' from Windies Tests

Source: PTI
July 25, 2023 19:02 IST
IMAGE: R Ashwin, who ended as the leading wicket-taker, not only contributed with the ball, but scored a half-century as well. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

There was no 'Player of the Series' award for the two Tests between India and West Indies but former pacer Zaheer Khan reckons that had there been one, then Ravichandran Ashwin would have walked away with the honours.

Ashwin finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series, grabbing 15 wickets at an average of 15.00, which included a couple of fifers.

He was also decent with the bat in the only innings he batted in the series, in the first innings in Trinidad, scoring 56, where he slammed eight fours.

 

"He (Ashwin) picked up that 10-for, he was the main wrecker-in-chief, got 15 wickets, got a 50 as well. He had a terrific series. Virat (Kohli), Rohit (Sharma) and Yashasvi (Jaiswal) scored runs, but the main guy, who helped India get a result, was right up with his performance. My 'Man of the Series' would have been Ashwin," Zaheer said on JioCinema.

For the second Test, pacer Mohammed Siraj was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match, having held a five-for in the first innings, while Jaiswal seized the prize in the opening Test in Dominica. However, there was no official Man-of-the-Series announced during the post-match presentation ceremony, leaving some fans curious.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
West Indies recall Hetmyer, Thomas for India ODIs
Kapil Dev exposes threat to India's World Cup dreams
Why 'Bazball' won't be India's go-to Test approach...
Gopal Kanda acquitted in air hostess suicide case
Never trust your enemy, even if ...: Gen VP Malik
'Vinesh, Bajrang could be withdrawn if...'
Anju from India becomes Fatima, weds her Pak FB friend
