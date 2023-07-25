News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan's dominance continues in rain-ravaged Test vs Lanka

Pakistan's dominance continues in rain-ravaged Test vs Lanka

July 25, 2023 17:42 IST
Pakistan

IMAGE: Pakistan were 178-2 when rain interrupted play. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Pakistan eclipsed Sri Lanka's meagre first-innings total of 166 but could not press on as heavy rain allowed only 10 overs of play on the second day of the second Test in Colombo on Tuesday.

Having added 33 runs to their overnight total, Pakistan were 178-2 when rain interrupted play, which was eventually called off in the afternoon.

 

Play will start 15 minutes earlier on Wednesday with Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique (87) and captain Babar Azam (28) hoping to bat Sri Lanka out of the contest.

Pakistan are 1-0 up in the two-Test series having won the opening match in Galle by four wickets.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

