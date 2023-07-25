News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » At Vini Maxwell's Baby Shower

At Vini Maxwell's Baby Shower

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 25, 2023 15:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glenn Maxwell

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vini Raman Maxwell/Instagram
 

Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell and wife Vini Raman shared charming glimpses from their traditional Tamil baby shower.

Vini took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from the Valaikaappu ceremony, a baby shower tradition in Tamil Nadu, where blessings are bestowed upon the expectant mother.

In one of the pictures, Vini showcased the elegant bangles she wore as part of the bangle ceremony.

Another picture captured her looking resplendent in a stunning turquoise blue-toned silk sari, paired with an orange silk blouse, completing her look with subtle makeup. Maxwell, by her side, looked adorable.

The couple had a private wedding ceremony on March 27, 2022, following both Hindu and Christian rituals.

In May 2023, they surprised their fans with the announcement of their first pregnancy, opting to keep their personal lives away from the limelight.

Glenn Maxwell

 

Glenn Maxwell

 

Glenn Maxwell

 

Glenn Maxwell

 

Glenn Maxwell

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Love doing life with you'
'Love doing life with you'
Marriage proposal at SCG melts hearts
Marriage proposal at SCG melts hearts
Cricket Australia withdraw Maxwell, Marsh
Cricket Australia withdraw Maxwell, Marsh
DCW chief meets kin of women paraded naked in Manipur
DCW chief meets kin of women paraded naked in Manipur
Stop Violence! India Tells Manipur
Stop Violence! India Tells Manipur
Oppn likely to move no-confidence motion against govt
Oppn likely to move no-confidence motion against govt
'We hadn't mentioned Mamata Banerjee'
'We hadn't mentioned Mamata Banerjee'

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Baby On The Way For Vini-Maxwell

Baby On The Way For Vini-Maxwell

SEE: Vini and Maxi Get Married

SEE: Vini and Maxi Get Married

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances