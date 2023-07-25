At Vini Maxwell's Baby Shower

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vini Raman Maxwell/Instagram

Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell and wife Vini Raman shared charming glimpses from their traditional Tamil baby shower.

Vini took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from the Valaikaappu ceremony, a baby shower tradition in Tamil Nadu, where blessings are bestowed upon the expectant mother.

In one of the pictures, Vini showcased the elegant bangles she wore as part of the bangle ceremony.

Another picture captured her looking resplendent in a stunning turquoise blue-toned silk sari, paired with an orange silk blouse, completing her look with subtle makeup. Maxwell, by her side, looked adorable.

The couple had a private wedding ceremony on March 27, 2022, following both Hindu and Christian rituals.

In May 2023, they surprised their fans with the announcement of their first pregnancy, opting to keep their personal lives away from the limelight.