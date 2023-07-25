News
Team India's international matches at home for 2023-24 season

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 25, 2023 19:36 IST
IMAGE: India will host Australia in September to kick off their home fixtures for the season. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The BCCI on Tuesday announced India’s international fixtures at home for the upcoming season. Team India’s home assignment will get underway with India hosting Australia in September.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee on Tuesday confirmed the venues for the home season 2023-24. The upcoming season promises to be an exciting period for cricket enthusiasts, as the Senior Men's team is scheduled to play a total of 16 International matches, comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

BCCI’s Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee comprising Mr Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Mr Jayendra Sahgal and Mr Hari Narayan Pujari confirmed the venues allocated as per the BCCI venue rotation policy.

 

The home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The ODI series will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. Following the 50-over World Cup, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on 23rd November in Vizag and concluding on 3rd December in Hyderabad.

The start of the new year will see Afghanistan arriving in India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour. The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final to be held in Bengaluru, the venue where Afghanistan played their first-ever Test match.

Test cricket will then take over as India will host England for a five-match Test series starting on 25th January 2024. The exciting Test series will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

More to follow...

 

REDIFF CRICKET
