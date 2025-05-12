HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Make Kohli Captain For England Tour!'

'Make Kohli Captain For England Tour!'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 12, 2025 09:28 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, who led India in Tests from 2014 to 2022, remains the country's most successful captain with 40 Test wins and 11 draws in 68 matches. Photograph: BCCI
 

As India begins the search for a new Test captain following Rohit Sharma's retirement, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has thrown his weight behind a familiar name -- Virat Kohli.

With a challenging tour of England on the horizon, Vaughan believes Kohli's experience makes him the ideal choice to lead India once again.

While the names of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are being floated as frontrunners, Vaughan has urged the selectors to go back to Kohli for stability and experience.

'I would give the captaincy to Virat for the Test series in England... Shubman Gill can be his VC for the tour,' Vaughan posted on X.

Kohli, who led India in Tests from 2014 to 2022, remains the country's most successful captain in the format with 40 wins and 11 draws in 68 matches.

However, conflicting reports have emerged regarding Kohli's future in Test cricket. On May 10, it was revealed that the star batter had informed the BCCI of his intention to retire from the longest format of the game ahead of the England series.

A senior BCCI official requested Kohli to reconsider, given that India are already set to enter the World Test Championship cycle without two of their most experienced batters -- Rohit and now potentially Kohli.

If Kohli follows through with his reported plan to step away, the onus of anchoring the batting unit would fall on younger talents like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The team for the five Test England series is expected to be announced before the end of May, along with the new Test captain.

Kohli has featured in 17 Tests in England, including two World Test Championship finals, scoring 1,096 runs at an average of 33.21.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET Mumbai
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Even BCCI can't convince Kohli to stay in Tests
Even BCCI can't convince Kohli to stay in Tests
Bumrah opts out of Test captaincy race!
Bumrah opts out of Test captaincy race!
Vote! Who Will Be India's Test Captain?
Vote! Who Will Be India's Test Captain?
Why Did Rohit Abruptly End Test Career?
Why Did Rohit Abruptly End Test Career?
Amazing Numbers! Rohit's Test Career
Amazing Numbers! Rohit's Test Career

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

webstory image 2

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

webstory image 3

A Night Walk On Mumbai's New Nature Trail

VIDEOS

Joint Press Briefing by DGMOs of tri services on Op Sindoor38:05

Joint Press Briefing by DGMOs of tri services on Op Sindoor

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai1:15

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai

Mortal remains of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar killed in Pak shelling reaches hometown2:36

Mortal remains of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar killed in Pak...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD