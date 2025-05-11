HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bumrah opts out of Test captaincy race!

Bumrah opts out of Test captaincy race!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 11, 2025 19:25 IST

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly opted out of Test captaincy race, according to Sky Sports News.

Bumrah

IMAGE: With Japrit Bumrah out of the captaincy race, the selectors will likely choose between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant have now emerged as front-runners to replace Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test cricket recently.

Although Bumrah was widely tipped as the favourite for the role, he is understood to have informed the selectors that he cannot commit to playing all five matches in long Test series, given his workload and history of injuries. 

With India set to play five Tests against England, the selectors are said to prefer someone who can play the entire series consistently.

With Bumrah out of the race, Gill and Pant are expected to be captain and vice-captain. The official announcement, along with India's squad for the England series, is expected by May 24.

According to another report, Virat Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India of his decision to retire from Test cricket ahead of the upcoming England series. The BCCI has neither released a public statement nor did it deny the report, as per Sky Sports News.

 

It is understood that Kohli told chief selector Ajit Agarkar in April about his intention to step down before the new World Test Championship cycle begins in June.

Agarkar and another BCCI official were planning to meet Kohli again, but the meeting has been put on hold due to the India-Pakistan military conflict.

REDIFF CRICKET
