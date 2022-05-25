Ashish Nehra: From Worry To Victory

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra was a picture of worry when his team needed 23 off the last 2 overs. Photograph: BCCI

It was an evening of varied emotions during Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

The emotions were especially palpable in the Gujarat Titans dug out.

Chasing a challenging 189 for victory, Gujarat got off to the worst possible start losing Wriddhiman Saha for a duck off the second ball of Trent Boult's first over, caught behind by Rajasthan Royals Wicket-keeper Sanju Samson.

Matthew Wade then joined Shubman Gill and the duo took GT's total beyond the 50-run mark in 5.1 overs in just 29 balls, both batters finding the big runs at will.

The 72-run partnership was broken as Gill was run out by Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer for 35 off 21 balls.

Left-arm medium-pacer Obed McCoy provided RR with the third breakthrough dismissing Wade for 35 off 30 balls.

IMAGE: A relieved Nehra congratulates GT Captain Hardik Pandya after the win. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Hardik Pandya and David Miller then joined hands and took Gujarat's total beyond the triple-figure mark in 10.4 overs. They brought up a 50-run stand in just 32 balls, before Miller scored a half-century off 35 balls.

With no breakthrough in sight for Rajasthan, and seven wickets in hand, there was hope for Gujarat.

With 23 needed off the last two overs, McCoy was given the responsibility to bowl the penultimate over and he did well to give just 7 runs.

With 16 runs needed in the last over, Miller hammered Prasidh Krishna for three sixes off the first three balls to register a seven wicket win and become the first team to enter the final.

There wasn't a more relieved man in the GT dugout than Coach Nehra who has been known to give his captain and players backing to play with freedom.