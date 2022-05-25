News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gujarat skipper Pandya hails 'match-winner' Miller

Gujarat skipper Pandya hails 'match-winner' Miller

May 25, 2022 13:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Miller and Hardik Pandya shared a 106-run stand to take Gujarat Titans to victory

IMAGE: David Miller and Hardik Pandya shared a 106-run stand to take Gujarat Titans to victory. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said David Miller's quality was never in doubt after the South African powered them to the Indian Premier League final in their debut season with victory against the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

 

Miller struck a blistering 38-ball 68 and shared an unbeaten 106-run stand with Pandya (40) to help Gujarat chase down a formidable 189 with seven wickets in hand.

"A lot of people counted David Miller out but for us he was always a match-winner from the time we bought him at the auction," said Pandya.

"What he did today we always expected from him. But for us it was important to give him the importance, give him that love and give him the clarity as to what we expect from him."

Miller, who managed just 124 runs from nine games for Rajasthan last season, smashed three successive sixes off Prasidh Krishna in the final over to seal the match in style and send Gujarat to the final on their home ground in Ahmedabad.

"I am generally proud of the way he has lifted his game," said Pandya, adding that he was proud to play with Miller.

"I always wanted good things to happen to him."

Rajasthan can still make the final if they beat the Lucknow Super Giants or Royal Challengers Bangalore, who face each other in the first eliminator later on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: India Honours World Champion Nikhat
PIX: India Honours World Champion Nikhat
Qualifier 1:Turning Point: Miller's 6-6-6
Qualifier 1:Turning Point: Miller's 6-6-6
Qualifier 1: Top Performer: Jos Buttler
Qualifier 1: Top Performer: Jos Buttler
Sibal quits Cong, files RS nomination as Independent
Sibal quits Cong, files RS nomination as Independent
Was Aayush Asked To Leave Salman's Film?
Was Aayush Asked To Leave Salman's Film?
Why AAP's Rise Worries Modi-Shah-Nadda
Why AAP's Rise Worries Modi-Shah-Nadda
Cannes: Was Hina 'INSPIRED' by Priyanka?
Cannes: Was Hina 'INSPIRED' by Priyanka?

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

SEE: Nehra: From Worry To Victory

SEE: Nehra: From Worry To Victory

SEE: Umran Malik Gets Surprise Visitors

SEE: Umran Malik Gets Surprise Visitors

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances