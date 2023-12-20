'Looking forward to sharing dressing room with Rohit, Hardik...'

IMAGE: Mohammed Nabi eager to play along side top Indian stars after being picked up by Mumbai Indians. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Afghanistan veteran all-rounder Mohammed Nabi expressed his happiness at joining Mumbai Indians (MI) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season next year, saying that he looks forward to joining Indian stars like Rohit Sharma, skipper Hardik Pandya, number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Nabi was sold to the five-time champions MI in the IPL auction in Dubai on Tuesday for Rs 1.50 crores.

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians (MI), Nabi said, "Hi, Mohammed Nabi here. I am really happy to join the Mumbai Indians team. Playing at Wankhede is always exciting. I am looking forward to sharing the dressing room with Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah and Surya. See you soon, Paltan!"

This Afghanistan all-rounder is a T20 superstar, scoring 1,825 runs in 109 T20Is at an average of 22.25 with five fifties. He has also taken 87 wickets in T20Is.

Nabi is a sought-after player in the league circuit, having played the IPL, Pakistan Super League (PSL), Big Bash League (BBL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) among others. In his T20 career, he has 5,370 runs in 366 T20s at an average of 21.56, with 15 fifties and also has taken 331 wickets.

Nabi played 17 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL from 2017-21. In these games, he scored 180 runs at an average of 15.00 and a strike rate of over 151, with the best score of 31. He also took 13 wickets, with the best bowling figures of 4/11.