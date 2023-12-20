News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL Auction: 'I expected to be picked, but these things happen'

IPL Auction: 'I expected to be picked, but these things happen'

Source: ANI
December 20, 2023 18:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Philip Salt went unsold at the IPL mini auction held in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

England opener Philip Salt opened up about not being picked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction and said that he was expecting to be chosen by a franchise but "these things happen".

The wicketkeeper-batter's century helped England register a 75-run win against West Indies in the 4th T20I match in Trinidad on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter smashed 119 runs from 57 balls that included seven fours and 10 sixes. He had a strike rate of 208.77. His knock helped England have a great start at the Brian Lara Stadium.

 

Salt was also named the 'Player of the Match' following his blitz in the first inning.

Speaking after the 4th T20I match between England and West Indies, the 27-year-old spoke about IPL auction.

"I expected to be picked up, having gone there last year and done well and after the year that I've had, but these things happen. It's part of the lottery of an auction, it happens in draft processes as well. There's a few lads in our dressing room who are going to have a very good Christmas and I'm over the moon for them," Salt was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The English opener added that there were no bad players at the IPL 2024 auction list.

"I was a bit confused but it can happen. There are no bad cricketers on the list at the IPL. It's one of those things," he added.

The 27-year-old made his IPL debut in the 2023 season for the Delhi Capitals (DC). During his time with the DC, he appeared in 9 matches and scored 218 runs with a strike rate of 163.91.

In the IPL 2024 auction, he went unsold after no franchise placed a bid for the English opener. He had a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Referring to the fourth T20I match against the Caribbeans, Salt added that he has been playing good cricket. He also showered praise on his teammates and said that they had pulled together well.

"I'm playing good cricket, I'm doing what I came out here to do. More importantly than that, the boys have really pulled together and shown what a good team we are. The West Indies are a very good side that we're playing against so to win back-to-back games and force the decider in a couple of days' time, I'm chuffed," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2024: How The 10 Teams Stack Up!
IPL 2024: How The 10 Teams Stack Up!
Inside RCB's Rs 11.50 cr gamble on Alzarri Joseph
Inside RCB's Rs 11.50 cr gamble on Alzarri Joseph
Why KKR Splurged Rs 24.75 Cr on Starc!
Why KKR Splurged Rs 24.75 Cr on Starc!
'Looking forward to sharing dressing room with Rohit'
'Looking forward to sharing dressing room with Rohit'
WFI Elections: Brij Bhushan loyalist to bag top job?
WFI Elections: Brij Bhushan loyalist to bag top job?
Confirmed! Khel Ratna for Sat-Chi, Arjuna for Shami
Confirmed! Khel Ratna for Sat-Chi, Arjuna for Shami
No evidence of Navlakha conspiring terrorist act: HC
No evidence of Navlakha conspiring terrorist act: HC

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

IPL Auction: Big Names Who Went UNSOLD

IPL Auction: Big Names Who Went UNSOLD

Top buys of IPL Auction 2024

Top buys of IPL Auction 2024

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances