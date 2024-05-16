Diana Has A Request

Sayani relives Cannes... Dia celebrates her son's birthday... Amrita revisits her proposal...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Goodwill ambassador for World For All Animal Care Diana Penty wants to give Adrak a home, and she sends in a request: 'Just as Biscuit found a home to call her own, we hope to see Adrak find his forever family too. Adrak is a shy sweetheart who turns into a super fun ball of energy once he opens up.

'He loves to be loved, and will steal your heart with his vulnerable, sweet moments of affection. For anyone looking to adopt, please consider Adrak. He is neutered (sterilised), fully vaccinated and would make the perfect addition to your family.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta asks, 'Are you guys ready for a #cannes throwback series? This was Day 1. Hour 1. I had made a friend.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson takes son Andreas to a farm and they make new friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

'14th May 2024, Our heartbeat turned 3 yesterday. Avyaan Azaad you have taught us the power of faith, patience, love and gratitude. Bless you our little master! Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. Thank you for making every day joyful,' says a happy Dia Mirza.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

'I always remind Vivaan: There is one common advice to excel in cricket and studies. Use your head!' his dad Vivek Oberoi points out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Rao/Instagram

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol celebrate their wedding anniversary, and she writes, '10 years back, THIS DAY we got MARRIED and On This Special Day We Revisit a Very Special Spot -- the Same Place where we Exchanged Dating Rings 15 years back. Right here at Della Adventure we Started the Adventure of Our Life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli takes a break by a river.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Lakshmi Manchu gives us peek into her Brazilian holiday.