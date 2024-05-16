Diana Has A Request

Sayani relives Cannes... Dia celebrates her son's birthday... Amrita revisits her proposal...
Goodwill ambassador for World For All Animal Care Diana Penty wants to give Adrak a home, and she sends in a request: 'Just as Biscuit found a home to call her own, we hope to see Adrak find his forever family too. Adrak is a shy sweetheart who turns into a super fun ball of energy once he opens up.
'He loves to be loved, and will steal your heart with his vulnerable, sweet moments of affection. For anyone looking to adopt, please consider Adrak. He is neutered (sterilised), fully vaccinated and would make the perfect addition to your family.'
Sayani Gupta asks, 'Are you guys ready for a #cannes throwback series? This was Day 1. Hour 1. I had made a friend.'
Amy Jackson takes son Andreas to a farm and they make new friends.
'14th May 2024, Our heartbeat turned 3 yesterday. Avyaan Azaad you have taught us the power of faith, patience, love and gratitude. Bless you our little master! Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. Thank you for making every day joyful,' says a happy Dia Mirza.
'I always remind Vivaan: There is one common advice to excel in cricket and studies. Use your head!' his dad Vivek Oberoi points out.
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol celebrate their wedding anniversary, and she writes, '10 years back, THIS DAY we got MARRIED and On This Special Day We Revisit a Very Special Spot -- the Same Place where we Exchanged Dating Rings 15 years back. Right here at Della Adventure we Started the Adventure of Our Life.'
Prajakta Koli takes a break by a river.
Lakshmi Manchu gives us peek into her Brazilian holiday.