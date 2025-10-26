Look at intent, not age: Rahane blasts BCCI selectors

'Sometimes, it's not about the runs or performance. It's about the intent. It's about the experience. When you play in Australia, England (or) South Africa, it's about the experience.'

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane's last Test was against the West Indies in 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday expressed his disappointment at being overlooked for India's 2024-25 tour to Australia, asserting that age should not be a criteria for national selection and his presence would have been beneficial for the team Down Under.

Rahane, who struck a characteristic 303-ball 159 with 21 fours for Mumbai against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy in Mumbai, could not conceal his feelings when asked about his omission from the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 1-3.

“Age is just a number. As a player. If you have the experience, if you are still playing domestic cricket, if you are still giving your best, I think selectors should consider (for selection),” Rahane, whose last Test was against the West Indies in 2023, said.

“It's not about the age. It's about the intent. It's about the passion for the red-ball (cricket) and it's about the hard work which you put in the middle -- that's what matters to me so I don't believe in that completely,” he added.

The 37-year-old then cited the example of former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey, who made a delayed Test debut, to drive home his point.

“In Australia (if) you see. Michael Hussey made his debut in late 30s and still he made runs. Experience matters in red-ball cricket and I thought personally the Indian team needed me in Australia -- that's my personal feeling,” said Rahane, who had led the side to a stirring 2-1 away series win over the Aussies in 2020-21.

Rahane made his Test comeback in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's in 2023, before turning out for the country one last time against the Windies.

“I made my comeback in the 2023 WTC final and before that, I played two years of domestic cricket (where) I did really well. I (also) did well in the IPL and got into the WTC final in which I made my comeback,” he recalled.

But the Mumbai man was pained by the lack of communication over the decision to move beyond him.

“After playing so much of cricket for the Indian team, an experienced player like me when I got dropped, I got a sense that there is something different. I thought an experienced player like me should get more chances when you make a comeback. But there was no communication.

“I can focus on only the controllable things, which I'm doing right now. If they select me (or even) if they don't select me, that's fine, it's their call. But as I said, the Indian team needed me in Australia and I was fully ready for it,” he said.

Rahane said he has been fulfilling the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee's demand that all Indian players, whenever free and available, should play domestic cricket, and he said that experience should be given due weightage.

“You always (see) selectors talk about playing domestic cricket. I've been playing domestic cricket for the last 4-5 seasons. Sometimes, it's not about the runs or performance. It's about the intent. It's about the experience. When you play in Australia, England (or) South Africa, it's about the experience,” he said.

“I don't buy into that after 34 or 35 (age) players are old; players are always looking to do well. Players are always looking to give their best and if someone is really passionate about playing red-ball cricket, I think selectors should look into it because they come and watch the game.”

Rahane then used the effort of Rohit Sharma (121 not out) and Virat Kohli (74 not out) as a case in point to underline his theory.

“It proves that age is just a number -- that's what I said. At the highest level when you have guys like Rohit and Virat who have won so many matches for India, especially in white-ball cricket, you need that experience in the team,” he said.

Rahane said experience matters in top-flight cricket as a team cannot be filled with greenhorns.

"You cannot go (with) all the newcomers. Yes, young blood is important. But I feel if you have experience the team will do well especially in red-ball cricket. I was really happy to see Rohit getting that hundred."

Rahane, who stepped down as Mumbai's red-ball captain and was succeeded by Shardul Thakur, also hit back at some “unwanted people on the outside” working against a player who has shown good attitude.

“You see, something clicked for me. I know how good a player I am. I don't like to focus on what's going on outside.

“There are many unwanted people (and) when they don't know about the game, talk about a player who has been playing consistently with good attitude, good intensity (and) always wants to do well for Mumbai,” he said.

“They don't know what it takes as an international cricketer who has played for so many years. I don't want to name anyone. I thought this (his 100 on this day) was really good."

Rahane also advised out-of-favour batter Sarfaraz Khan to keep his head down and work hard.

"Don't get distracted, don't get frustrated. It's very easy to say but it's very hard to do. If you can just focus on playing cricket and keep scoring guns. But as a player when you go through this phase it's really challenging. Mumbai cricket is behind him and (will) support him. We know how good he is as a batsman. So it's about the time, just keep your head down and focus on the controllable things."