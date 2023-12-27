Litton Das guides Bangladesh to easy win over New Zealand in 1st T20I

IMAGE: Litton Das carried his bat, scoring 42 in an easy chase, as Bangladesh beat New Zealand with eight balls to spare in the first T20I in Napier on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by five wickets in the opening Twenty20 International at McLean Park, Napier, on Wednesday after dismissing the hosts cheaply for the second time in four days.

The visitors had bowled out New Zealand for 98 on the same pitch to set up a nine-wicket victory in the third One-Day International, a first limited-overs victory over the Black Caps on their home soil.

Four days later, they snared three wickets with the first nine deliveries of New Zealand’s innings and restricted the home side to 134 for 9.

The Black Caps were one for three after Shoriful Islam dismissed Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips with consecutive balls in the second over, and then 20 for four following the fall of Daryl Mitchell.

Jimmy Neesham scored 48 and captain Mitchell Santner 23 as New Zealand staged a partial recovery.

Litton Das then carried his bat, scoring 42 in an easy chase as Bangladesh achieve the target with eight balls to spare. The opener was given out lbw to Tim Southee when he was 22 but the decision was reversed under review. He stayed on to steady the innings.

He needed medical treatment for a leg injury at the start of the 18th over, when he was 29 and Bangladesh needed 24 from 18 balls. On 33, and with 20 needed from 16 balls, his lofted shot found Ish Sodhi at fine-leg but the fielder stepped over the boundary line in completing a simple catch, giving Das another reprieve.

Clearly impeded while running between the wickets, Das was able to look on from the non-striker's end as Mahedi Hasan (19 not out) finished the chase with a six and a four off Adam Milne in the 19th over.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto entrusted the first over to off-spinner Mahedi and the decision paid off when he bowled Tim Seifert with the fourth ball.

“In these conditions, spin bowling is hard, but I was able to get my execution right,” said Mahedi who was Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

“I hit the right areas in the power play and was able to do a good job for my team. When I bowl well, then I am able to bat confidently and finish the job for my team.”

Seifert went back to a delivery from Mahedi that he tried to dab wide of slip. But, the ball kept low, skipped on and hit his middle stump.

Shoriful then followed up his effort in the third one-dayer, where he took three wickets, with a double strike in the second over. Allen threw his hands, without moving his feet, to a ball going across him and was caught at slip.

Next ball Phillips offered no shot to a delivery that struck him on the knee roll in front of the middle. New Zealand called for a review, but Phillips had begun to walk off the field before the decision was made.

When Mitchell was bowled by Mahedi, New Zealand was in desperate trouble. Neesham lifted the Black Caps with his 48 from 29 balls, which included four fours and three sixes. However, he was out just when the innings seemed to be gaining momentum, at 110 for seven in the 17th over.

Shanto (19), Soumya Sarkar (22) and Towhid Hridoy (19) made valuable contributions for Bangladesh but Das held the innings together when it seemed it might falter. Afif Hossain fell to Southee in the 15th over when the visitors were 97 for five and Das had his successful review later in the same over, a turning point in the match.

Had Das fallen, Bangladesh might have struggled, but he survived to the finish.

Southee took one for 16 from his four overs.

The second game in the three-match series is at Mount Maunganui on Friday.