Hardik's Afghanistan T20 series in doubt; IPL hopes alive

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hardik Pandya/X

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya is set to miss the T20I series against Afghanistan due to an ankle injury but is expected to recover before the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to sources.

Pandya sustained the injury during the ICC Cricket World Cup, ruling him out of subsequent matches.

He hasn't played international cricket since then, but he recently switched from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians.

The all-rounder will face the challenge of captaining Mumbai Indians, a team led by Rohit Sharma to five IPL title wins, as he takes on this new role in the upcoming season.