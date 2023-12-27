News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Revealed! Smriti's Ideal Man...

Revealed! Smriti's Ideal Man...

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 27, 2023 10:47 IST
Ishan Kishan

Cricket star Smriti Mandhana, with more than 6,000 runs in 6 Tests, 80 ODIs, and 125 T20Is, showcased her brilliance in a historic Test against Australia last week, scoring 74 and an unbeaten 38. Her vital contributions led India to their first-ever Test victory against the Australian women's team.

Appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati with Ishan Kishan, Smriti Mandhana faced a surprise fan question about her partner preferences.

'Smriti ma'am, you have a substantial male following on Instagram. What qualities do you appreciate in a man?' inquired the fan.

Curious, Amitabh Bachchan asked the questioner, 'Are you married?

'No sir. That's why I am asking,' the man responded.

Surprised, Smriti shared, 'A good, caring gentleman who understands my sport is crucial. These are top priorities in qualities I seek in a man.'

Ishan, who sought a break from the Test series in South Africa, provided insights into his camaraderie with Shubman Gill.

'Gill and I are great friends, looking out for each other. Our friendship started in teams like India A, India B, and India C, where talented players from different states came together,' the Mumbai Indians and Jharkhand wicket-keeper-batter explained.

'Whenever we go on tours outside India, we would eat together and explore places. This strengthened our friendship, extending beyond cricket to our off-field connection.'

 
REDIFF CRICKET
