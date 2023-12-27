News
KL Rahul's sensational century rescues India

KL Rahul's sensational century rescues India

Source: PTI
December 27, 2023 15:54 IST
KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul's knock came from 137 balls and he struck 14 fours and four sixes. Photograph: BCCI/X

KL Rahul scored 101 as India were all out for 245 in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday.

Rahul's knock came from 137 balls and he struck 14 fours and four sixes, adding 31 runs to his overnight 70 not out.

 

KL Rahul

India added 37 runs from 8.4 overs in the morning session. The visitors faced 67.4 overs in their first innings.

For South Africa, Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger took a wicket apiece on Wednesday.

Kagiso Rabada had completed a five-wicket haul on the opening day on Tuesday.

Source: PTI
Rahul Is 'A Delight To See'
Cummins' magical spell crushes Pakistan's dreams
Where's Saina Nehwal Holidaying?
Kannada signage activists turn to vandalism in B'luru
After BJY, Cong's new yatra from Manipur to Mumbai
'Inciting to establish Islamic rule': JK outfit banned
We will win war, but we have to...: Rajanth to troops
Rahul Is 'A Delight To See'

Rahul Wrestles With Bajrang Punia!

