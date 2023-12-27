Boxing Day Test: Australia's batting woes exposed

IMAGE: Australia were bowled out for 318. Photograph: ICC/X

Enduring a resilient Pakistan attack, Marnus Labuschagne demonstrated steadfast resolve, steering Australia to 187-3 on a rain-interrupted first day of the second Test in Melbourne.

Despite the delays due to rain, Labuschagne remained unbeaten with a patient 44 off 120 balls, while Travis Head held his ground at nine after nearly three hours of lost play.

As the match progressed to Day 2, Australia surpassed the 300-run milestone, concluding with a total of 318 on the scoreboard before being bowled out.