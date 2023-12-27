News
Boxing Day Test: Australia's batting woes exposed

December 27, 2023 11:04 IST
Australia

IMAGE: Australia were bowled out for 318.Photograph: ICC/X

Enduring a resilient Pakistan attack, Marnus Labuschagne demonstrated steadfast resolve, steering Australia to 187-3 on a rain-interrupted first day of the second Test in Melbourne.

 

Despite the delays due to rain, Labuschagne remained unbeaten with a patient 44 off 120 balls, while Travis Head held his ground at nine after nearly three hours of lost play.

As the match progressed to Day 2, Australia surpassed the 300-run milestone, concluding with a total of 318 on the scoreboard before being bowled out.

 

 

 

