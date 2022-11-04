News
PIX: Little second Irishman to take T20 World Cup hat-trick

November 04, 2022 11:34 IST
IMAGE: Ireland's Josh Little celebrates taking a hat-trick against New Zealand during the T20 World Cup match in Adelaide on Friday. Photograph: Cricket Ireland/Twitter

Paceman Josh Little picked up Ireland's second hat-trick in T20 internationals when he grabbed a trio of New Zealand victims at the T20 World Cup on Friday.

 

Left-armer Little had Kane Williamson caught at deep backward square leg for 61, then James Neesham lbw for a duck in the 19th over at Adelaide Oval.

IMAGE: Josh Little celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of Mitchell Santner to complete his hat-trick. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

He then had all-rounder Mitchell Santner dismissed lbw with the hat-trick ball to be mobbed by his team mates and trigger cheers from the building crowd at the stadium.

Both Neesham and Santner tried to overturn their decisions but the decision review system confirmed the wickets, etching Little's name in Irish cricket history.

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson hits out. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Little's hat-trick was the sixth in T20 World Cups and the second at this year's tournament.

Curtis Campher took Ireland's first T20I hat-trick against the Netherlands at last year's World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

New Zealand finished their innings on 185/6.

Source: REUTERS
