Rediff.com  » Cricket » My focus is always on consistency: Arshdeep

My focus is always on consistency: Arshdeep

Source: PTI
November 04, 2022 10:29 IST
'I want to be good while bowling with the new ball and with the old ball.'

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh is India's highest wicket-taker with nine wickets from four matches, including best figures of 3/32 against Pakistan, in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Young India pacer Arshdeep Singh has credited his impressive run in the T20 World Cup to 'consistency' in his bowling line on the hard and bouncy Australian pitches.

 

The 23-year-old left-arm pacer is India's highest wicket-taker with nine wickets from four matches, including best figures of 3/32 against Pakistan, in the ongoing World Cup.

"My focus was always on consistency. You cannot afford to give too many loose balls at international level. I want to be good while bowling with the new ball and with the old ball. I want to pick wickets or control runs as per need," Arshdeep said.

"Paras Mhambrey (India's bowling coach) worked with me on my run up. He said, if I come straight, I will get more consistency with my line. You cannot afford bad lines on Australia wickets," he said on Star Sports.

"So, I am putting efforts to come straight and I am able to see the results but I hope to do better."

Arshdeep has bowled some crucial overs in the death by relying on his yorkers.

Asked how he is trying to manage his length in Australian conditions, he said: "We reached Perth around one week before and worked on our lengths because everyone had different lengths.

"So while practicing we were able to figure out the lengths with bounce. I guess with good preparation we get good results.”

Having made his India debut earlier this year, Arshdeep has already produced some impactful performances in the T20 World Cup, including a three-wicket haul against Pakistan.

He returned with two wickets each in the next three matches -- against the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Arshdeep's impressive performance has earned praise from the likes of former India captain Anil Kumble who feels the youngster has the potential to do "wonderful things" like Zaheer Khan did for the national team.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

