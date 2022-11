India put a foot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup following their nervy five run victory against Bangladesh in a rain-hit Group 2 humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.

With this, India acquired the top spot in Group 2 standings with six points while Bangladesh are in third place with four points.

India and Bangladesh are two Asian giants with passionate cricket fans. When they thronged to the Adelaide Oval, the atmosphere was electrifying.

Take a look: