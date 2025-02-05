Rushing Bumrah 'High Risk'

'They'll think that he'll come in straight away and set the world on fire.'

IMAGE: While Jasprit Bumrah has been included in India's squad for the Champions Trophy, his participation is a big doubt. Photograph: BCCI

Former head coach Ravi Shastri said all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah as he attempts to make a comeback from injury during the Champions Trophy.



Bumrah has been sidelined with back spasms since the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia last month.



While Bumrah, 31, has been included in India's squad for the Champions Trophy, his participation is a big doubt.



Shastri warned India against rushing Bumrah back too soon.



'I think it's high risk. There's too much big cricket coming up for India. And at this stage of his (Bumrah's) career, I think he's too precious to be just called on for one game out of the blue and asked to deliver,' Shastri told The ICC Review.



'The expectations will be so high. They'll think that he'll come in straight away and set the world on fire. It's never that easy when you come back from injury.'



Shastri believes that Bumrah's absence will be a big blow for India's hopes in the Champions Trophy. The fast bowler's last appearance in 50 overs cricket was in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November 2023.

A couple of serious injuries along with the decline of 50 overs cricket has resulted in Bumrah playing just 31 matches since January 2020, in which he has taken 46 wickets.



'Bumrah not fit will reduce India's chances [of winning the Champions Trophy] by 30%. With a fully fit Bumrah playing, you are guaranteed those death overs. It would've been a different ball game altogether,' Shastri stated.

Batting great Ricky Ponting says Bumrah's absence will put a lot of pressure on Mohammed Shami, who made a comeback during the T20I series against England after a long injury lay-off.



'My biggest concern about India when they came for Australia in the Test series was Bumrah not having Shami there as a backup and him having to burden most of the load,' Ponting said on The ICC Review.



'And that's probably what happened, and might even have something to do with why he [Bumrah] got hurt. He probably ended up having to bowl a bit more in that series with Shami not being there.



'If Shami's fit, that’s a positive.'