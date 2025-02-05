'Focus on England': Rohit dismisses retirement talk

'For me, the three games (against England) and the Champions Trophy is very important. My focus is on these games and I will see what happens thereafter'

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday played down speculations about his future in international cricket, saying it is irrelevant to talk about his career at a time when he is 'focussed' on the three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has been battling poor form for a while now, managing only 31 runs across five innings at an abysmal average of 6.20 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Photograph: BCCI/X

India will tune up for the Champions Trophy, starting February 19, with the three One-day Internationals against England beginning with the first one in Nagpur on Thursday.

"How it is relevant that I talk about my future plans when there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy. The reports (on my future) are going on for a number of years and I am not here to clarify those reports," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference.

"For me, the three games (against England) and the Champions Trophy is very important. My focus is on these games and I will see what happens thereafter," the India skipper added.

The 37-year-old has been battling poor form for a while now, managing only 31 runs across five innings at an abysmal average of 6.20 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

While there is no doubt that he is not looking to walk into international sunset anytime soon, there were reports that the BCCI has asked him to spell out his future plans after the Champions Trophy.

With India now competing in ODI cricket, a format in which Rohit has enjoyed a lot of success, the skipper stressed that instead of harping on the past, he is focussed on the assignments ahead of him.

"This is a different format, different time. As cricketers, there will be ups and downs and I have faced those a lot in my career. This is nothing new to me. We know everyday is a fresh day, every series is a fresh series," and irate Rohit said when asked how confident he is feeling after his recent failure in red-ball cricket.

"I am looking forward to the challenge, not looking at what has happened in the past. There is no reason for me to look behind too much.

It's important that I focus on what is coming up and what lies ahead for me. Look to try and start this series on a high," he added.

India have played only two ODI series against South Africa and Sri Lanka  since their dominant run in the 2023 World Cup, where they lost just one match -- the final -- while playing an aggressive brand of cricket under Rohit's leadership.

"There is a certain style and brand of cricket we want to play. Whether that means replicating what we did in the World Cup, we will try to do that."

"But the World Cup was one and a half years ago, so we need to regroup and assess what is required for this series."

The Indian skipper emphasised that the players in the team are experienced enough to understand their roles and responsibilities.

"We don't need to keep instructing players on how to prepare for every series. They know what is expected of them. It's about coming together and picking up from where we left off during the World Cup.

"If it takes some time, so be it. It's not easy to immediately replicate what we did back then. We need to start fresh and build momentum."