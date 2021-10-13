Like India Jersey for T20 World Cup?

IMAGE: K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah at the kit launch on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian cricket team's jersey for the T20 World Cup was unveiled on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

'Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans. Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport. Buy your jersey now on http://mplsports.in' #MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey' BCCI tweeted along with a picture of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah donning the team shirt.

India open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, October 24.