T20 World Cup: Avesh set to join Indian team as net bowler

IMAGE: Avesh Khan bowls at an express pace and in this edition of IPL, he has picked 23 wickets for Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals' fast bowler Avesh Khan has been asked by the BCCI to stay back in the UAE after the conclusion of IPL 2021 to join India's T20 World Cup squad as a net bowler.

The 24-year-old is the second fast bowler, after Kashmiri pace sensation Umran Malik, who has been asked to join the team and if BCCI sources are to be believed, the lanky fast bowler could well make it to the standby list by the time World Cup starts on Sunday.



India will open their World Cup campaign with a high-profile clash against Pakistan on October 24.



"The national selectors have decided to also include Avesh in the mix. As of now, he will be a net bowler but if the team management feels, he can be upgraded," a BCCI source said on Tuesday.



Avesh bowls at an express pace and in this edition of IPL, he has picked 23 wickets for Delhi Capitals, who will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 match.



He is second in the list of wicket-takers with Harshal Patel leading the pack with 32 scalps.



"Avesh bowls at an average speed of 142 to 145 clicks, earns disconcerting bounce from the flattest of decks and has been on support staff's radar for some time," the source said.



Avesh was in England with the Test squad as a standby but a freak finger fracture during India's match against Combined Counties cut short his tour.



Many believe that Avesh had a good chance of playing had he got into the squad and all five Tests were held in England.