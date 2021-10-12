News
Kohli has fallen short in white-ball captaincy: Vaughan

Kohli has fallen short in white-ball captaincy: Vaughan

Source: PTI
October 12, 2021 22:50 IST
'His legacy as captain in IPL cricket would be one that didn't win.'

'I am certainly not saying that he is, but Virat Kohli will see himself as a failure in IPL captaincy because he is such a driven player and person since he's not got that trophy in his hands.' 

IMAGE: 'I am certainly not saying that he is, but Virat Kohli will see himself as a failure in IPL captaincy because he is such a driven player and person since he's not got that trophy in his hands.' Photograph: BCCI

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan says Virat Kohli has "fallen a long way short" as captain in white-ball cricket and considering that he is such a driven player he will himself assess his nine-year captaincy stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore as a "failure".

The 32-year-old had last month announced he would step down as the Indian T20 skipper after the World Cup and two days later he said he will also be quitting the leadership role in RCB after the ongoing season.

"You'd have to say and be honest, that in one-day cricket and T20 for the national side and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he has fallen a long way short," Vaughan told Cricbuzz

 

"The talent and the squads that he has to work with is right up there with the best. The RCB team over the years is very top heavy with the batting.

"This year, with the quality of (Glenn) Maxwell and Harshal Patel and Chahal, they had the bowling to match the batting, and yet they have fallen short," he added.

Kohli's stint as RCB skipper ended with a four-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator on Monday.

"His legacy as captain in IPL cricket would be one that didn't win."

"That's what it's about. High-level sport is about getting over the line, winning trophies, particularly when you're at the standard of what Virat Kohli is at.

"I am certainly not saying that he is, but he will see himself as a failure in IPL captaincy because he is such a driven player and person since he's not got that trophy in his hands," Vaughan added.

The former England skipper added that Kohli is doing a terrific job leading the Indian Test side.

"In terms of what Virat is doing with the Test team and Test match cricket, developing the Indian team, he is terrific."

Source: PTI
