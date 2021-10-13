News
T20 WC: India to face England, Australia in warm-ups

T20 WC: India to face England, Australia in warm-ups

Source: ANI
October 13, 2021 09:38 IST
India begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24

IMAGE: India begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli-led India will square off against England on October 18 in Dubai and against Australia on October 20 in Dubai.

A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played between participant teams of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 -- a precursor to a tournament.

 

All of the matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place behind closed doors -- no spectators will be allowed attendance.

Apart from facing India, England will also play New Zealand in the warm-ups. While Australia will also take on New Zealand in the other warm-up fixture.

Pakistan will face West Indies and South Africa in their preparations for their campaign opener against India on October 24.

The first set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 12, featuring all eight teams in Round 1 of the tournament. Each team will play two warm-up matches, with these fixtures being played over the course of the next two days, starting with the clash between Papua New Guinea and Ireland in Abu Dhabi.

The second set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 18, and conclude on October 20, with the eight confirmed Super12 teams set to play two warm-up matches each.

The 16 warm-up matches will be broadcast on Star, with highlights for these matches available on ICC's digital platforms.

Source: ANI
