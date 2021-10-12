News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik Pandya may not bowl in T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya may not bowl in T20 World Cup

October 12, 2021 17:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya struggled in the second leg of IPL in the UAE, scoring 75 runs in five matches with a best of 40 not out but didn't bowl a single over. Photograph: BCCI

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be staying with the Indian team but is expected to play purely as a batter in the T20 World Cup as his back is still not in a condition to take the stress of fast medium bowling.

 

It is learnt that KKR's all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is likely to be asked to stay in the bubble as cover.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik struggled in the second leg of IPL in the UAE, scoring 75 runs in five matches with a best of 40 not out but didn't bowl a single over.

The Indian selectors have named Hardik in the T20 World Cup squad, but the Baroda all-rounder has not been bowling for Mumbai Indians, two years after undergoing a back surgery in the UK.

"Hardik Pandya is absolutely fit and he will bowl his quota of overs in every match," chief selector Chetan Sharma had said after picking the Indian team for the T20 World Cup last month.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar said that Hardik Pandya not bowling in the IPL was a 'big blow' for not just Mumbai Indians but also the Indian team at the T20 World Cup.

"Hardik Pandya, not bowling is a big blow, not just for Mumbai Indians, but for India as well, because he was taken in the team as an all-rounder. And if you are in the team, batting at No. 6 or No. 7, and you're not able to bowl, then it makes it difficult for the captain.

"He doesn't get the flexibility and option that is so required for somebody batting at No. 6 or 7 like an all-rounder," said Gavaskar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Goodbye Captain Kohli
Goodbye Captain Kohli
'Kohli a leader, his contributions have been immense'
'Kohli a leader, his contributions have been immense'
When Virat Got Angry...
When Virat Got Angry...
Govt removes capacity restrictions put on airlines
Govt removes capacity restrictions put on airlines
T20 World Cup: Avesh set to join India as net bowler
T20 World Cup: Avesh set to join India as net bowler
Zee: Whose company is it anyway?
Zee: Whose company is it anyway?
No need for more troops at LoC: GoC 15 Corps
No need for more troops at LoC: GoC 15 Corps

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

T20 World Cup: Avesh set to join India as net bowler

T20 World Cup: Avesh set to join India as net bowler

Rabada's form a concern for Delhi Capitals, says Lara

Rabada's form a concern for Delhi Capitals, says Lara

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances