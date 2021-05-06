News
After mother's death, India cricketer Veda loses sister to COVID-19

After mother's death, India cricketer Veda loses sister to COVID-19

Source: PTI
May 06, 2021 16:57 IST
Veda Krishnamurthy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veda Krishnamurthy/Twitter

Indian women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's sister Vatsala Shivakumar died due to COVID-19, two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus.

The 45-year-old died at a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday night.

The all-rounder, who has been helping others through her social media by amplifying their requests for aid, had lost her mother Cheluvamba Devi last month.

 

On April 24, the Bengaluru-based cricketer, who has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s, had tweeted about her mother's demise while also informing that her sister too was battling for her life.

"Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister.

"I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!," Veda had written.

India is reeling under a devastating second wave of the pandemic with cases rising by over 3 lakh everyday, a crisis compounded by shortage of some crucial medicines and oxygen supplies. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
RCB players, staff set off for home
What Dhawan said after COVID jab...
Mrs Chahal will miss the 'bubble family'
When Rafi sang for Hanuman, Manna for Ravan...
Footballer sets example again, steps up to help
RCB players, staff set off for home
Sensex rallies 272 points on gains in auto, IT stocks
India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy bereaved

Footballer sets example again, steps up to help

