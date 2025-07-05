HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya's Karaoke Duet Goes Viral

July 05, 2025 10:53 IST

IMAGE: Lalit Modi karaokes with Vijay Mallya during a party at his residence in London. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Lalit Modi/Instagram

Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi hosted a lavish annual summer party at his London residence, welcoming 310 guests -- including close friends and family who travelled from across the globe for the event.

The highlight of the evening was a karaoke performance featuring Modi and businessman Vijay Mallya, belting out Frank Sinatra's iconic My Way.

The video, shared by Modi on Instagram, has taken social media by storm.

Lalit Modi with Vijay Mallya

West Indies batting great Chris Gayle, among the notable attendees, Gayle gifted Modi the record-breaking bat he used to score an explosive 175 runs off just 66 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2013.

'I did it #myway - a few memories from my annual summer party past Sunday

at my house in london. Had an amazing night with 310 friends and family a lot who travelled specially for this event thank you to one and all who attended this evening and made it one of the most special night for me -- thank you to @carlton.braganza for the rocking #karoke and to the one and only #universeboss @chrisgayle333 for staying all night and sharing all his stories,' Modi captioned the video on Instagram.

'And to @TheVijayMallya for his everlasting spirit of being there for me. Hope this video does not break the internet. Controversial for sure. But that what I do best. Have a beautiful summer to u all.'

The Instagram video has drawn significant attention due to the controversial backgrounds of both Modi and Mallya.

 

Modi has been under investigation for alleged forex violations and a Rs 425-crore TV rights deal for the 2009 IPL with the World Sports Group. After attending only one interrogation session with the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate officials in Mumbai regarding these alleged violations, he left India and moved to the United Kingdom in May 2010.

Now residing in the UK since 2016, Mallya is fighting extradition to India. Mallya, who has lived in the UK in March 2016, is wanted in India over a default of Rs 9,000 crore that was loaned to the erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines by several banks.

