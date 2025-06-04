IMAGE: Past RCB legends A B de Villiers and Chris Gayle join in the celebrations. Photograph: BCCI

After nearly two decades of heartbreak, near-misses, and relentless trolling, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally etched their name in IPL history.

On Tuesday night, in front of a roaring crowd at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their maiden Indian Premier League title, ending an 18-year wait that had defined the franchise's legacy.

The emotional victory reverberated across the cricketing world and flooded social media with tributes and celebrations.

Among those reacting was Vijay Mallya, who founded RCB during the IPL's inaugural season in 2008.

Mallya, who played a crucial role in building RCB's core identity -- most notably by backing a young Virat Kohli, and later signing superstars Chris Gayle and A B de Villiers -- shared a series of heartfelt messages after the final.

'RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years,' Mallya posted on X. 'Superb campaign throughout the 2025 tournament. A well-balanced team playing bold, backed by outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations! Ee sala Cup namde!!'

In a follow-up post, Mallya looked back on the foundation he laid and the legacy that was finally fulfilled: 'When I founded RCB, it was my dream to bring the IPL trophy to Bengaluru. I had the privilege of selecting the legendary King Kohli as a youngster, and it's remarkable he stayed loyal to RCB for 18 years.

'I was also honoured to pick Chris Gayle -- the Universe Boss -- and Mr. 360, AB de Villiers, who remain an indelible part of RCB history. Finally, the IPL trophy arrives in Bengaluru. Congratulations and thanks again to all who made my dream come true.

'RCB fans are the very best -- they truly deserve this. Ee Sala Cup Bengaluru Baruthe!'

Mallya's posts struck a chord with fans, many of whom acknowledged the role he played in shaping the RCB legacy, even if his own journey with the franchise ended years ago.