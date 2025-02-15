Lalit Modi Finds LOVE Again!

IMAGE: Lalit Modi with his new love.

Lalit Kumar Modi, who created the Indian Premier League, has found love again.

The 61-year-old businessman took to social media on Valentine's Day to reveal that a 25-year friendship has blossomed into a romantic relationship.

While not revealing his partner's identity, Modi shared a video montage of their time together.

"Lucky Once -- Yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25-year friendship turns to LOVE. It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #happyvalentinesday to you all,' Modi posted on Instagram, sparking a flurry of well-wishes from his followers.

A couple of years ago, Modi and Sushmita Sen were in the spotlight for their brief romantic association.