'Lalit Modi threatened to end my career'

'There was one senior player who wanted to spoil my name.'

IMAGE: After his playing days Praveen Kumar said he slipped into depression. Photograph: Praveen Kumar/Instagram

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar revealed how ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi threatened to end his cricketing career after he refused to join Royal Challengers Bangalore for the inaugural IPL season in 2008.



Praveen said his first choice was Delhi Capitals, but he was unknowingly made to sign the contract for RCB.

'I didn't want to join RCB as I thought Bengaluru is very far, I didn't know English, and I also didn't like the food there. Delhi is close to my place in Meerut. However, there was a person who made me sign a paper. I did not know it was the contract and they immediately faxed the contract to RCB. I spoke to Piyush Chawla and he saw the contract and he said you have signed the contract (for RCB),' Praveen told The Lallantop on YouTube.



'Then I got a call asking me whether I wanted to play IPL or not, I replied saying, "I definitely want to play in IPL." I told Charu Sharma I didn't want to play for RCB, I want to play for Delhi.'

'Then Lalit Modi called me and threatened to end my career. Then Viru bhai (Virender Sehwag) and others made me understand that you can't do anything, you have already signed the contract.'



Praveen played the first three seasons for RCB and picked up 34 wickets in 38 games before he joined Kings XI Punjab followed by stints with Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions.

IMAGE: Praveen Kumar in action for Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017. Photograph: BCCI

Praveen, who played 68 ODIs and six Tests for India, narrowly missed out on the 2011 World Cup after he was ruled out of the tournament with injury.



He spoke about how his name was maligned by a 'senior player'.



'"PK, don't drink," the senior players used to advise me. Everyone drinks, but this was a case of where they were all spoiling my name saying: "PK drinks alcohol".'



'The senior players used to treat us youngsters like kids, they used to look after us. But there was one senior player, whom I don't want to name in front of camera, who wanted to spoil my name and everyone knows that.'

Praveen, who retired from cricket in 2018, revealed that after his playing days he slipped into depression.



'They didn't even call me to coach the players in the Ranji Trophy, so what hope can I keep from others? They all used to say "He drinks", but I don't drink on the ground or I don't open a bottle in the dressing room. This is the case of spoiling someone's name.'



'I went into a depression. Firstly, no one in India knows what depression is. I used to just keep looking at the ceiling fan for 3-4 hours. I felt dejected that even my state association is not calling me for coaching despite doing so well.'

'I was very depressed, I wasn't even taking medicines, then I went to Haridwar. I was unwell then I underwent treatment. Then the report came in the newspaper and then Rajeev Shukla came forward to help and lot of other people too. I came out of it on my own. I said to myself that how long can I keep taking medicines?'