Kuldeep Yadav Gets Engaged

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj with Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Priya Saroj/Facebook

Kuldeep Yadav got engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika on Wednesday in a traditional ceremony in Lucknow.

Among the guests were several cricketers from Uttar Pradesh, including India and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh, a close friend of Kuldeep's.

'A forever in the making -- heartfelt congratulations to Kuldeep Bhaiya and Vanshika!' wished Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, who will reportedly marry Rinku Singh later this year.

Vanshika, who hails from Shyam Nagar in Lucknow, shares a long-standing bond with Kuldeep that dates back to their early years.

For the special occasion, Kuldeep chose a cream bandhgala while Vanshika looked radiant in an orange lehenga.

As he steps into this new chapter of his personal life, Kuldeep will soon turn his focus back to cricket, with India's coming tour of England on the horizon.