HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kuldeep Yadav Gets Engaged

Kuldeep Yadav Gets Engaged

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 05, 2025 09:50 IST

x

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj with Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Priya Saroj/Facebook
 

Kuldeep Yadav got engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika on Wednesday in a traditional ceremony in Lucknow.

Among the guests were several cricketers from Uttar Pradesh, including India and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh, a close friend of Kuldeep's.

'A forever in the making -- heartfelt congratulations to Kuldeep Bhaiya and Vanshika!' wished Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, who will reportedly marry Rinku Singh later this year.

Vanshika, who hails from Shyam Nagar in Lucknow, shares a long-standing bond with Kuldeep that dates back to their early years.

For the special occasion, Kuldeep chose a cream bandhgala while Vanshika looked radiant in an orange lehenga.

As he steps into this new chapter of his personal life, Kuldeep will soon turn his focus back to cricket, with India's coming tour of England on the horizon.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET Mangaluru
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The IPL 2025 Dream XI
The IPL 2025 Dream XI
Confirmed! Rinku Singh to marry SP MP Priya Saroj
Confirmed! Rinku Singh to marry SP MP Priya Saroj
Why Preity Zinta's Final Loss Hurts
Why Preity Zinta's Final Loss Hurts
Rishi Sunak Goes Fanboy After RCB Win
Rishi Sunak Goes Fanboy After RCB Win
IPL 2025 Recap: The Ups, Downs, Delight and Despair!
IPL 2025 Recap: The Ups, Downs, Delight and Despair!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 2

Where You Can Watch Raj Khosla's Classics

webstory image 3

7 Top Toys To Play With For Kids & Maybe Adults Too

VIDEOS

Eyewitnesses recount stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru3:14

Eyewitnesses recount stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in...

'Could happen again' Tharoor's clear-cut message on India's action against Pakistan1:12

'Could happen again' Tharoor's clear-cut message on...

Errol Musk visits, offers prayers Ayodhya's Ram temple1:25

Errol Musk visits, offers prayers Ayodhya's Ram temple

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD