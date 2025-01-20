Confirmed! Rinku Singh to marry SP MP Priya Saroj

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 20, 2025 13:17 IST

IMAGE: Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj got acquainted through one of her friends whose father is also a cricketer. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj/Instagram

Rinku Singh is set to get hitched to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj, her family confirmed on Monday.

Priya Saroj's father and SP MLA from Kerakat Tufani Saroj told PTI that his family held 'meaningful talks' with Singh's father in Aligarh on February 16 regarding the marriage of their children and both sides agreed to the matrimonial alliance.

No ring ceremony or pre-wedding programme has been held so far, he said.

According to Tufani Saroj, a three-time MP, his daughter and Singh got acquainted through one of her friends whose father is also a cricketer.

"Rinku and Priya have known each other for more than a year now. They both liked each other but needed the consent of their families for their relationship. Both the families have

agreed to this marriage," he said.

The dates of engagement and wedding will be decided after the Parliament session. The engagement will be held in Lucknow, he said.

Singh will be seen in action during the three-match T20 series against England from January 22 after which he will next play in IPL 2025.

It will be ensured that the wedding functions do not clash with his cricketing schedule, he added.

 

According to sources, the two families met at Singh's house in Ozone City, Aligarh and finalised the marriage by exchanging shagun and gifts.

Priya Saroj is a resident of Karkhiyaon village in Varanasi. She has been associated with the SP for several years now and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Machhlishahr constituency in Jaunpur district last year at the age of 25.

A former Supreme Court lawyer, Priya Saroj first shot into the limelight while campaigning for her father in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

She graduated in arts from Delhi University before getting a law degree from Amity University, Noida.

