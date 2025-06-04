Rishi Sunak Goes Fanboy After RCB Win

IMAGE: Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty during the IPL 2025 final. Photograph: BCCI

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak turned into a full-blown Royal Challengers Bengaluru superfan on Tuesday night, leaping to his feet and shouting in celebration as the team clinched their maiden IPL title in a nail-biting final against Punjab Kings.

IMAGE: Prathamesh Mishra, left, chairman, Royal Challengers Sports, Akshata and Rishi, and other RCB officials during the final, here and below. Photograph: BCCI

Sunak, accompanied by wife and original Bengaluru native Akshata Murty, was visibly animated throughout the match. As the final ball was bowled and the stadium erupted, photos and videos of Sunak's euphoric reaction quickly went viral on social media.

Before the game ended, Sunak took a moment to share his excitement during a quick on-ground interview.

'This is incredible. Absolutely electric. It's my first time here -- the crowd is incredible. I've never experienced cricket like this,' Sunak said, visibly in awe of the atmosphere at the packed Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Earlier in the evening, Sunak posted a cheerful selfie on X alongside Akshata, captioning it, 'Let's go @RCBTweets.'

While he hasn't posted anything after RCB's long-awaited title win, his unfiltered reactions and stadium energy have made him a surprising highlight of the final -- earning praise from fans for his sporting spirit and connection to the franchise.