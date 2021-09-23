News
'Money talks, nobody would say no to India'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 23, 2021 18:41 IST
'Money talks, we all know that, and that's probably a big part of it.'

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly with secretary Jay Shah. Photograph: BCCI

Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja says 'money talks' and no team would say no to touring India but it is 'easy for players and organisations' to turn down assignments in Pakistan or Bangladesh.

 

England followed New Zealand in pulling out of Pakistan tour, citing security concerns, dealing a massive blow to the country's efforts to bring back international cricket.

"I feel it's very easy for players and organisations to say no to Pakistan, because it's Pakistan. I think the same thing would apply too, if it were Bangladesh. But nobody would say no to India, if they're in the same situation," Khawaja was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press.

"Money talks, we all know that, and that's probably a big part of it. They keep proving time and time again through their tournaments that they're a safe place to play cricket. I think there's no reason why we shouldn't go back," said the cricketer, who moved to Australian from Pakistan with his family at the age of five.

Khawaja said he would happily travel to Pakistan to play with Australia scheduled to tour the country next year.

"There's a lot of security. Heavy, heavy security. I've heard nothing but reports about people feeling safe.

"Even talking to the guys during the PSL (Pakistan Super League) about what it's like...they would say the same thing to me 'like 10 years ago, maybe not, but now 100 percent'."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
