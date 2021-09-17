News
Kiwis cricket team refuses to travel to stadium in Pakistan on security concerns: Sources

September 17, 2021 15:24 IST
IMAGE: New Zealand's cricket team refused to travel on Friday to the stadium in Rawalpindi. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

New Zealand's cricket team refused to travel on Friday to the stadium in Rawalpindi where they were due to to play the first one-day international against Pakistan, citing security concerns, two Pakistani officials said. 

 

"Our security officials and Pakistan cricket board has been trying to convince the team for hours, but that didn't work," said a top security official with direct knowledge of the security details on the visiting team.

Another Pakistani government official also told Reuters the team wasn't ready to enter the stadium on security grounds. 

New Zealand is visiting Pakistan for the first time in 18 years to play three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
