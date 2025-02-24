Kohli's Unbelievable Record Vs Pakistan!

Virat Kohli roared back to form with a match-winning century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday, February 23, 2025.



Kohli, renowned for his wonderful record in run chases, made 100 not out as India overwhelmed the 242-run target with 7.3 overs to spare and register their second successive victory of the tournament to inch closer to the semi-finals.



This was his fifth player of the match award against Pakistan in ICC tournaments including ODI/T20I World Cups and Champions Trophy -- the most by any player against a single opposition in ICC tournaments.

His record against Pakistan in ICC tournaments is unbelievable!

ODI World Cups:

Games Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 4 4 209 107 52.25 90.86 1 1

ICC Champions Trophy:

Games Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 5 3 224 100 n.o 112 93.73 1 1

T20 World Cups:

Games Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 6 6 312 82 not out 156 132.76 1 4

A look at Kohli's five player of the match performances against Pakistan in ICC tournaments:



2012 World T20, Colombo

IMAGE: Kohli hits a six. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

Kohli tore into the Pakistan attack with a cracking 78 off 61 balls as India registered a thumping 8 wicket victory in Colombo.



After Pakistan were shot out for 128 in 19.4 overs, Kohli smashed nine boundaries and two sixes to take India to an easy victory with three overs to spare.



Such was Kohli's domination that even Virender Sehwag had to take the backseat, contributing just 29 during their 74-run second wicket partnership of 74 runs from 61 balls.



2015 ODI World Cup, Adelaide

IMAGE: Kohli acknowledges the crowd after scoring a century during the World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Kohli created history as the first Indian to hit a century in a World Cup match against Pakistan.



He scored an imperious century to steer India to a thumping 76 runs victory over Pakistan in their opening World Cup match at the Adelaide Oval in the 2015 World Cup.



Kohli made 107 from 126 balls as he put on 129 runs for the second wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (73). Suresh Raina slammed a quickfire 74 from 56 balls to propel India to a huge 300/7 in their 50 overs.



In reply, Pakistan folded for 224 to suffer their fifth consecutive defeat against India in ODI World Cups.



2016 World T20, Kolkata

IMAGE: Kohli bats during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Kohli slammed an unbeaten 55 from 37 balls to guide India to a 6 wicket victory in the World T20 group match in Kolkata.



In a low scoring rain-curtailed showdown, India restricted Pakistan to 118/5 before they overhauled the target in 15.5 overs on a viciously turning track at the Eden Gardens.



Kohli was head and shoulders above the rest on a difficult pitch as his 37-ball innings continued seven fours and a six. The next best score was 26 from Pakistan's Shoaib Malik.



T20 World Cup 2022, Melbourne

IMAGE: Kohli celebrates after guiding India to victory during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Melbourne. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives



Kohli starred with a memorable knock to power India to an epic 4 wicket over Pakistan in a thrilling T20 World Cup game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.



Kohli conjured up a magical 82-run knock from 53 balls to anchor a difficult chase of 160 which became tricky after India were left in tatters at 31/4.



He bailed India out of trouble courtesy of a brilliant partnership with Hardik Pandya (40).



Kohli went ballistic with the bat in the final overs, hitting back-to-back sixes in the penultimate over bowled by Haris Rauf to put India on course for victory in a thrilling run chase.



ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Dubai

IMAGE: Kohli, who scored his 51st ODI century, also became the quickest to reach 14,000 runs in ODIs. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Pakistan was once again at the receiving end as Kohli hit a magnificent century to help India ease to an emphatic 6 wicket victory in Dubai.



Kohli, who came into the match after a run of poor scores, finally got back among the runs, finished unbeaten on 100 -- getting to his 51st ODI hundred with a boundary off Khushdil Shah while also taking India past the finish line.

Kohli, who spent extra hours in the nets ahead of the match, was rewarded for his hard work. He built two good partnerships in the middle overs, adding 69 for the second wicket with Shubman Gill (46) and 114 with Shreyas Iyer (56) to help India easily chase down Pakistan's 241.



Kohli, who scored his 51st ODI century, also became the quickest to reach 14,000 runs in ODIs.