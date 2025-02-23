HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Virat Kohli's Diving Catch Creates History Against Pakistan

Virat Kohli's Diving Catch Creates History Against Pakistan

Last updated on: February 23, 2025 18:48 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli soars past Mohammad Azharuddin to become India’s best fielder. Photograph: JioHotstar/X

Virat Kohli etched his name in history once again during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

The Indian batting maestro became the country’s most successful fielder in One-day Internationals (ODIs), surpassing the legendary Mohammad Azharuddin in terms of catches.

 

Heading into the high-stakes encounter, Kohli needed just one more catch to claim the record. He achieved the milestone in style when Pakistan’s Naseem Shah attempted an aggressive charge against Kuldeep Yadav but mistimed his shot. Kohli reacted swiftly, sprinting forward and executing a well-timed dive to complete his 157th catch in ODI cricket, surpassing Azharuddin’s long-standing record of 156 catches.

But he wasn’t done yet. Kohli added another to his tally, grabbing his 158th catch by dismissing Khushdil Shah—the last wicket—off Harshit Rana, further cementing his place as India's greatest ODI fielder.

Most catches as fielder for India in ODIs

#PlayerCatchesin Matches
1 Virat Kohli 158 299
2 Mohammad Azharuddin 156 334
3 Sachin Tendulkar 140 463
4 Rahul Dravid 124 344
5 Suresh Raina 102 226

Virat Kohli

Kohli now stands among the greatest fielders in ODI history. However, Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene remains the all-time leader with an astounding 218 catches in 448 matches, followed by Ricky Ponting (160 catches), Virat Kohli (158 catches), Azharuddin (156 catches), Ross Taylor (142 catches), and Sachin Tendulkar (140 catches).

Most catches in ODIs

#PlayerMatchesCatches
1 Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka 448 218
2 Ricky Ponting, Australia 375 160
3 Virat Kohli, India 298 158
4 Mohammad Azharuddin, India 334 156
5 Ross Taylor, New Zealand 236 142
