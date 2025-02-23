HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fastest to 14,000! Kohli Breaks Another Sachin Record

Fastest to 14,000! Kohli Breaks Another Sachin Record

REDIFF CRICKET
February 23, 2025 20:18 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli joins an elite club alongside Tendulkar (14,000 in 350 innings) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,000 in 378 innings). Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli continues to redefine batting excellence, becoming the fastest cricketer to reach 14,000 runs in One-day Internationals (ODIs).

The milestone came during India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Dubai, as Kohli reached the landmark in just 287 innings, shattering Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of 350 innings.

With this feat, Kohli joins an elite club alongside Tendulkar (14,000 in 350 innings) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,000 in 378 innings). Remarkably, Kohli achieved the milestone 63 innings quicker than Tendulkar, further solidifying his reputation as one of the greatest ODI batters of all time.

 

Heading into the match, Kohli needed just 15 runs to cross the 14,000-run mark. He reached the milestone during India’s chase of 242, adding yet another historic chapter to his glittering career.

Virat Kohli

Notably, Kohli has been the fastest to every 1000-run milestone since surpassing 8000 ODI runs in June 2017 (175 innings). With 14,000 runs, he now stands third on the all-time list of highest run-scorers in ODIs, poised to overtake Sangakkara (14,234 runs) next. Tendulkar remains at the top with 18,426 runs.

Earlier in the match, Kohli also made history in the field, becoming India’s most successful fielder in ODIs by surpassing Mohammad Azharuddin’s record of 156 catches. He grabbed his 157th catch in spectacular fashion, sprinting forward and diving to dismiss Naseem Shah off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling. Later, he took his 158th catch, dismissing Khushdil Shah, making his achievement even more special.

At 35, Kohli continues to set new benchmarks in both batting and fielding, proving why he remains one of the most complete cricketers in the modern game. The question now is—how many more records will he break?

REDIFF CRICKET
