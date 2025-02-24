HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'He's Lucky Nobody Appealed'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 24, 2025
February 24, 2025 06:17 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's move raised eyebrows as there was no Pakistan fielder directly behind him to collect the ball. Photograph: JioHotstar/X
 

Milestone man Virat Kohli once again proved why he is the ultimate chase master, anchoring India to a dominant six-wicket victory over Pakistan in a high-octane Champions Trophy 2025 game in Dubai on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Kohli's unbeaten century (100*) powered India past the 242-run target securing their second successive win and virtually sealing a semifinal spot. However, despite his match-winning performance, a bizarre moment during his innings left Sunil Gavaskar unimpressed.

During the 21st over, Kohli pushed a delivery from Haris Rauf between cover and point for a quick single.

As he reached the non-striker's end, he unexpectedly bent down, seemingly trying to block the incoming throw. The move raised eyebrows as there was no Pakistan fielder directly behind him to collect the ball.

Babar Azam, who was tracking the throw, was still some distance away, making Kohli's reaction appear puzzling. Gavaskar, watching from the commentary box, did not hold back in his assessment.

'Nobody is backing up. The fielder at midwicket would've had to dive, but there was no need for him to interfere with the progress of the ball. He's lucky nobody appealed,' Gavaskar remarked, hinting at a possible obstructing-the-field dismissal.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, who had just praised Kohli's game awareness a few minutes earlier, couldn't resist a cheeky remark: 'And here I was, raving about his game awareness.'

REDIFF CRICKET
PIX: Kohli's 100 crushes Pak as India seal semis spot
My job is to focus on my skill: Kohli
Fastest to 14,000! Kohli Breaks Another Sachin Record
Kohli's Diving Catch Creates History Against Pakistan
Gill, Much Sought After In Dubai
