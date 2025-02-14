Kohli's Special Gift For KP's Son

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kevin Pietersen/Instagram

Virat Kohli presented Kevin Pietersen's son Dylan with a special gift -- an autographed India blue jersey.



KP Jr was overjoyed to receive the surprise gift and he immediately tried on Kohli's No 18 India ODI jersey.



'Got home and gave @dylanpietersenphotography a gift from @virat.kohli and it goes straight on! Fits like a glove. Thanks buddy!' KP said on Instagram.



KP, who was in India for commentary during England's white ball tour of India, shares a great bonding with Kohli. The two played together for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL.