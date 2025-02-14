HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bumrah Is 'Rebuilding'

February 14, 2025 05:08 IST

Jasprit Bumrah in rehab at the NCA

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah in rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/X

India's ace of pace, Jasprit Bumrah, is back in rehab.

On Thursday, Bumrah shared a picture of him hitting the gym at the National Cricket Academy as he recuperates from the lower back injury that forced him out of the Champions Trophy.

The 31-year-old Bumrah took to his Instagram and captioned the photo, 'Rebuilding'.

Bumrah has been out of action since January. His last appearance was on the penultimate day of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

After bowling 10.1 overs in the first innings, the A-Lister was visibly in discomfort and went for scans. He was advised by Australian doctors not to participate in the remainder of the Sydney Test. He came out to bat in the second innings but didn't bowl for the remainder of the Test.

 
