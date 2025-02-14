HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Champions Trophy: 'Pakistan Have A Good Chance'

Champions Trophy: 'Pakistan Have A Good Chance'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2025 10:25 IST

x

''As players, you need to stay calm, try and block that noise out, and just play with the same intensity as you would play Australia or any other team.'

Mohammed Rizwan

IMAGE: Mohammed Rizwan, centre, will lead Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pakistan Cricket/X
 

Champions Trophy 2025 Event Ambassador Sarfaraz Ahmed, who captained Pakistan when it won the Champions Trophy in 2017, wants the Men in Green to play intense but smart cricket against the Men in Blue on February 23 in Dubai.

In 2017, Pakistan beat India by 180 runs to win the Champions Trophy, riding on a scintillating hundred from Fakhar Zaman and a sensational bowling spell from Mohammad Amir.

'Whenever we meet, it is a special occasion and there is so much hype and pressure around it,' Sarfaraz said about India-Pakistan encounters.

'But as players, you need to stay calm, try and block that noise out, and just play with the same intensity as you would play Australia or any other team.'

Sarfaraz Ahmed

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Ahmed holds aloft the Champions Trophy as he celebrates with his team after defeating India in the final, June 18, 2017. Photograph: Paul Childs Livepic/Action Images via Reuters

'Pakistan have a really good chance of defending that title and I think they have a strong team. Some of the boys from 2017 are still there and we're talking about some of the best -- especially Babar Azam,' Sarfaraz said.

'He is a different Babar to the one that played in 2017, a more mature player and a dominant player in the game. His batting will be so important for Pakistan and so will Fakhar Zaman's.

'With the ball, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are brilliant bowlers and are playing well. The captain, Mohammad Rizwan, is also a wicketkeeper-batter, which worked pretty well for me back in 2017!'

Pakistan begin their Champions Trophy 2025 defence against New Zealand on February 18 in Karachi and then face off against India on February 23 in Dubai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Pak bounced back to down India and win 2017 CT
How Pak bounced back to down India and win 2017 CT
No wives: BCCI's strict rule for Champions Trophy
No wives: BCCI's strict rule for Champions Trophy
Why Is Pakistan Cricket So Unpredictable?
Why Is Pakistan Cricket So Unpredictable?
Pakistan pull off record chase to stun South Africa
Pakistan pull off record chase to stun South Africa
Tempers flare in Karachi! Afridi, Shakeel, Ghulam fined
Tempers flare in Karachi! Afridi, Shakeel, Ghulam fined

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Sinful Strawberry Desserts!

webstory image 3

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

VIDEOS

Trump hugs Modi, says 'we missed you a lot'0:41

Trump hugs Modi, says 'we missed you a lot'

PM Modi arrives at The White House to meet President Trump2:12

PM Modi arrives at The White House to meet President Trump

PM Modi addresses press meet with President Trump10:19

PM Modi addresses press meet with President Trump

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD