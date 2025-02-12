HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kohli: Brilliant Start, Familiar End...

February 12, 2025 19:05 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, chasing his first ODI century since the 2023 World Cup semifinal, looked promising. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli ignited excitement in the third and final ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday with a vintage cover drive off Mark Wood.

 

Kohli, chasing his first ODI century since the 2023 World Cup semifinal, looked promising. He reached his 73rd ODI fifty, seemingly poised for a big score. But his innings was cut short by an all-too-familiar foe: Adil Rashid.

Virat Kohli

Rashid, who has consistently troubled Kohli, once again proved his nemesis. Kohli, after a confident start, fell to a beautifully disguised slower delivery from Rashid.

The ball turned sharply, catching the outside edge, and Phil Salt completed a simple catch. The crowd fell silent as Kohli departed for 52 off 55 balls.

Virat Kohli

This marks the 11th time Rashid has dismissed Kohli in international cricket (5 in ODIs, 4 in Tests, and 2 in T20Is), putting him alongside Tim Southee and Josh Hazlewood as the bowlers who have claimed Kohli's wicket most often.

Kohli and Indian cricket fans will hope for a turnaround in the Champions Trophy, but for now, the 'outside edge' remains his adversary.

