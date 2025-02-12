Kohli: Brilliant Start, Familiar End...

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, chasing his first ODI century since the 2023 World Cup semifinal, looked promising. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli ignited excitement in the third and final ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday with a vintage cover drive off Mark Wood.

Kohli, chasing his first ODI century since the 2023 World Cup semifinal, looked promising. He reached his 73rd ODI fifty, seemingly poised for a big score. But his innings was cut short by an all-too-familiar foe: Adil Rashid.

Rashid, who has consistently troubled Kohli, once again proved his nemesis. Kohli, after a confident start, fell to a beautifully disguised slower delivery from Rashid.

The ball turned sharply, catching the outside edge, and Phil Salt completed a simple catch. The crowd fell silent as Kohli departed for 52 off 55 balls.

This marks the 11th time Rashid has dismissed Kohli in international cricket (5 in ODIs, 4 in Tests, and 2 in T20Is), putting him alongside Tim Southee and Josh Hazlewood as the bowlers who have claimed Kohli's wicket most often.

Kohli and Indian cricket fans will hope for a turnaround in the Champions Trophy, but for now, the 'outside edge' remains his adversary.