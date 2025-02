IMAGE: Chetana Ramathirtha and Anil Kumble take a dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kumble/X

Cricket legend Anil Kumble and his wife Chetana Ramathirtha visited the Maha Kumbh Mela and took a dip in the Triveni Sangam.

'Blessed #MahaKumbh #Prayagraj,' Kumble captioned the pictures.

IMAGE: Chetana and Anil at the ghat in Prayagraj. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kumble/X

London Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal and MC Mary Kom and cricketer Suresh Raina as well as ICC chief Jay Shah are among the sports personalities who have visited the Maha Kumbh.