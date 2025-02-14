Check Out Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule

Big time cricket returns to Pakistan after nearly three decades as the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy kicks off in Karachi next week.
The eight-team Champions Trophy also makes a comeback after eight years with the 50-overs format battling to stay relevant amid T20 dominance.
2013 winners India are placed in Group A alongside defending champions Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features ODI World champions Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.
India begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, followed by a high-profile game against Pakistan on February 23 and their final match against New Zealand on March 2.
India will play all their matches in Dubai after they refused to travel to Pakistan because of security concerns.
Check out the complete schedule:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Feb 19
|Group A: Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Karachi
|2.30 pm IST
|Feb 20
|Group A: Bangladesh vs India
|Dubai
|2.30 pm IST
|Feb 21
|Group B: Afghanistan vs South Africa
|Karachi
|2.30 pm IST
|Feb 22
|Group B: Australia vs England
|Lahore
|2.30 pm IST
|Feb 23
|Group A: Pakistan vs India
|Dubai
|2.30 pm IST
|Feb 24
|Group A: Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|Rawalpindi
|2.30 pm IST
|Feb 25
|Group B: Australia vs South Africa
|Rawalpindi
|2.30 pm IST
|Feb 26
|Group B: Afghanistan vs England
|Lahore
|2.30 pm IST
|Feb 27
|Group A: Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Rawalpindi
|2.30 pm IST
|Feb 28
|Group B: Afghanistan vs Australia
|Lahore
|2.30 pm IST
|Mar 1
|Group B: South Africa vs England
|Karachi
|2.30 pm IST
|Mar 2
|Group A: New Zealand vs India
|Dubai
|2.30 pm IST
|Mar 4
|1st Semi-final (A1 vs B2)
|Dubai
|2.30pm IST
|Mar 6
|2nd Semi-final (B1 vs A2)
|Lahore
|2.30 pm IST
|Mar 9
|FINAL
|TBC
|2.30 pm IST