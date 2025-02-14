HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Check Out Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 14, 2025
February 14, 2025 10:53 IST

IMAGE: Young fans pose with the trophy during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour in Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan, in November. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Big time cricket returns to Pakistan after nearly three decades as the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy kicks off in Karachi next week.

The eight-team Champions Trophy also makes a comeback after eight years with the 50-overs format battling to stay relevant amid T20 dominance.

2013 winners India are placed in Group A alongside defending champions Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features ODI World champions Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

India begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, followed by a high-profile game against Pakistan on February 23 and their final match against New Zealand on March 2.

India will play all their matches in Dubai after they refused to travel to Pakistan because of security concerns.

Check out the complete schedule:

Date Match Venue Time
Feb 19 Group A: Pakistan vs New Zealand Karachi 2.30 pm IST
Feb 20 Group A: Bangladesh vs India Dubai 2.30 pm IST
Feb 21 Group B: Afghanistan vs South Africa Karachi 2.30 pm IST
Feb 22 Group B: Australia vs England Lahore 2.30 pm IST
Feb 23 Group A: Pakistan vs India Dubai 2.30 pm IST
Feb 24 Group A: Bangladesh vs New Zealand Rawalpindi 2.30 pm IST
Feb 25 Group B: Australia vs South Africa Rawalpindi 2.30 pm IST
Feb 26 Group B: Afghanistan vs England Lahore 2.30 pm IST
Feb 27 Group A: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Rawalpindi 2.30 pm IST
Feb 28 Group B: Afghanistan vs Australia Lahore 2.30 pm IST
Mar 1 Group B: South Africa vs England Karachi 2.30 pm IST
Mar 2 Group A: New Zealand vs India Dubai 2.30 pm IST
Mar 4 1st Semi-final (A1 vs B2) Dubai 2.30pm IST
Mar 6 2nd Semi-final (B1 vs A2) Lahore 2.30 pm IST
Mar 9 FINAL TBC 2.30 pm IST
 
REDIFF CRICKET
