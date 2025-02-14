Check Out Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule

IMAGE: Young fans pose with the trophy during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour in Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan, in November. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Big time cricket returns to Pakistan after nearly three decades as the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy kicks off in Karachi next week.

The eight-team Champions Trophy also makes a comeback after eight years with the 50-overs format battling to stay relevant amid T20 dominance.

2013 winners India are placed in Group A alongside defending champions Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features ODI World champions Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

India begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, followed by a high-profile game against Pakistan on February 23 and their final match against New Zealand on March 2.

India will play all their matches in Dubai after they refused to travel to Pakistan because of security concerns.

Check out the complete schedule: