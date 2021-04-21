News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli urges citizens to follow COVID-19 protocols

Kohli urges citizens to follow COVID-19 protocols

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 21, 2021 00:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

As India continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Team India skipper Virat Kohli, on Tuesday, urged everyone to follow social distancing norms and wear masks whenever anyone leaves his or her home to buy essential items.

 

"Friends, as you all are aware that the number of COVID cases are increasing rapidly and the situation is becoming difficult with each passing day. I would therefore once again request all of you to wear masks whenever you leave your home to buy essentials or for important work, please follow social distancing and keep sanitizing your hands," said Kohli in Hindi in a video posted by Delhi Police.

"It's very important to follow all these precautions. To fight this pandemic once again, we will have to support our police personnel. As I have said before, the country will only be safe when the citizens are safe. Please understand your responsibility and follow all these protocols, Jai Hind," he added.

There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country. As many as 1,54,761 people have recovered from the virus and the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582. The death toll has reached 1,80,530.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
COVID-19 crisis has made us more compassionate: Kohli
COVID-19 crisis has made us more compassionate: Kohli
Kohli donates undisclosed amount to fight COVID-19
Kohli donates undisclosed amount to fight COVID-19
Planet asking humans to be more responsible: Ashwin
Planet asking humans to be more responsible: Ashwin
Pant credits bowlers for 'fantastic job' against Mumbai
Pant credits bowlers for 'fantastic job' against Mumbai
IPL 2021: Where did it all go wrong for Mumbai Indians
IPL 2021: Where did it all go wrong for Mumbai Indians
PICS: Mishra, Dhawan shine as Delhi stun Mumbai
PICS: Mishra, Dhawan shine as Delhi stun Mumbai
Migrants fear 2020 replay as Delhi goes into lockdown
Migrants fear 2020 replay as Delhi goes into lockdown

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

COVID-19: Does someone care, asks Bhajji?

COVID-19: Does someone care, asks Bhajji?

COVID-19: Ashwin urges people to follow best practices

COVID-19: Ashwin urges people to follow best practices

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use