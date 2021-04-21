Kohli urges citizens to follow COVID-19 protocols

Source:

April 21, 2021 00:50 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

As India continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Team India skipper Virat Kohli, on Tuesday, urged everyone to follow social distancing norms and wear masks whenever anyone leaves his or her home to buy essential items.

"Friends, as you all are aware that the number of COVID cases are increasing rapidly and the situation is becoming difficult with each passing day. I would therefore once again request all of you to wear masks whenever you leave your home to buy essentials or for important work, please follow social distancing and keep sanitizing your hands," said Kohli in Hindi in a video posted by Delhi Police.

"It's very important to follow all these precautions. To fight this pandemic once again, we will have to support our police personnel. As I have said before, the country will only be safe when the citizens are safe. Please understand your responsibility and follow all these protocols, Jai Hind," he added.

There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country. As many as 1,54,761 people have recovered from the virus and the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582. The death toll has reached 1,80,530.