COVID-19: Ashwin urges people to 'follow best practices' amid rapid surge

Source: ANI
April 16, 2021 18:05 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: A person who died of COVID-19 being taken for cremation at Nigam Bodh Crematorium in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

As India continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday urged everyone to be more vigilant to fight the second wave of COVID-19.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 2.17 lakh new cases and more than 1,100 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

 

Ashwin, who is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, also cautioned the citizens about the severity of the coronavirus.

"All I can say right now!! We are all spoiling towards ....sday. The virus is right at my doorstep, it will be at yours tomorrow. Let's try and follow best practices and my sincere prayers #COVIDSecondWave," Ashwin tweeted.

In the last 24 hours, 1,185 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,74,308. As many as 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours.With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,42,91,917.

The active number of cases stands at 15,69,743. In the last 24 hours, 1,18,302 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,25,47,866.

Dom's Take: India needs OXYGEN NOW!
COVID: Highest ever spike with 2.17 lakh new cases
'Second and third waves will be more intense'
What is Priyanka grateful for?
BJP says it is against clubbing of Bengal poll dates
'UAE's role is to encourage India, Pakistan to meet'
Hoping to be fit and ready within the week: Williamson
Indian Premier League - 2021

