COVID-19: Does someone care, asks Bhajji?

By Rediff Cricket
April 16, 2021 16:54 IST
IMAGE: A woman is consoled after her husband died due to COVID-19 outside a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, April 15, 2021. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The COVID-19 virus is creating havoc in India and the apathy shown by the powers that be has disillusioned the nation.

While India has been battling the pandemic, it is business as usual for the cricketers who live in bio-bubbles for the ongoing Indian Premier League.

There has been no word of comfort or criticism from the Indian cricket fraternity, most of whom, especially the big names, are playing the IPL.

Until now.

 

Spin legend Harbhajan Singh on Friday spoke out in distress about the situation.

'Everything coming to an END.. we are clueless...No one is to guide don't see any light.. it]s getting dark.. people are dying.. someone care? NO #COVIDEmergency #COVID19India #Covid,' Bhajji tweeted about the grim situation across India.

In the last 24 hours, 1,185 COVID-related deaths were reported taking the death toll to 174,308.

As many as 217,353 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the active number of cases stands at 1,569,743.

Rediff Cricket
